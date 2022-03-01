The Bridgeport Report: Week 20

March 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







Andy Andreoff scored three goals and Chris Terry had five points in three games last week, as the Bridgeport Islanders (19-23-5-4), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, closed out February against a trio of Atlantic Division rivals.

Bridgeport went 1-2-0-0 last week and all three games ended by a 5-3 final. Although the Islanders remain eighth in the division standings (.461), they begin March only a few percentage points outside of a playoff spot. The sixth-place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (.520) currently hold the final playoff position.

Andreoff scored both the game-tying and game-winning goals on Sunday afternoon to help Bridgeport capture a 5-3 comeback win against the Charlotte Checkers at Webster Bank Arena. The Islanders rallied from a two-goal deficit at the first intermission by scoring four unanswered goals to complete the eight-game season series (4-3-0-1). Terry, Arnaud Durandeau and Jeff Kubiak also capitalized for Bridgeport, while Cory Schneider (6-9-2) made 37 saves on 40 shots.

Prior to Sunday's win, the Islanders dropped back-to-back games against the Penguins and division-leading Springfield Thunderbirds. On Wednesday, the Isles traveled to Springfield, Mass. and fell to the T-Birds 5-3, even though Ken Appleby (1-4-3) made an AHL career-best 45 saves. Bridgeport allowed a season-high 50 shots against, while Grant Hutton, Collin Adams and Paul Thompson all scored.

On Saturday, a late rally was not enough to overcome a pair of large deficits in a 5-3 loss to the Penguins at Webster Bank Arena. Andreoff, Durandeau and Parker Wotherspoon each found the back of the net, and Jakub Skarek (12-10-4) made 25 saves in his team-leading 28th appearance between the pipes.

Saturday's contest opened a four-game homestand for the Islanders, which runs through this upcoming weekend. In fact, three of the four games during that stretch are against the Penguins (23-21-2-4), including a Friday-Saturday doubleheader in just a few days. Bridgeport returns to the road on Sunday afternoon to tangle with the third-place Hartford Wolf Pack (25-16-4-2) at the XL Center.

Every game this season can be heard live on the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, or seen online via AHLTV. The pre-game show begins 15 minutes prior to puck drop.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Mar. 4 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (7 p.m.) - The Islanders face the Pittsburgh Penguins' affiliate for Hockey & Hops at Webster Bank Arena. Enjoy a pre-game beer tasting event on the concourse featuring local breweries such as Tribus, Two Roads, New Sylum and more. Ticket packages start at just $30, which includes admission to the game, the pre-game tasting event from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., a Bridgeport Islanders tasting glass, and koozie. It's the third of six meetings between the division rivals and the second of three in Connecticut.

Saturday, Mar. 5 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (7 p.m.) - The Islanders and Penguins rematch on Saturday night for the annual Stick It To Cancer game at Webster Bank Arena.

Sunday, Mar. 6 at Hartford Wolf Pack (3 p.m.) - The Islanders and Wolf Pack face off for the ninth time this season and their final matchup inside the XL Center. Bridgeport is 3-5-0-0 in the series, but earned a 2-0 win in their last meeting on Feb. 20th, led by Ken Appleby's 30-save shutout. The two Nutmeg State rivals have alternated wins and losses through their last six games.

Ice Chips

Andreoff Extends Streak: Andy Andreoff has five goals and seven points in his last six games, and carries a season-long six-game point streak into the weekend. Perhaps even more impressive, Andreoff has seven goals in his last seven home games dating back to Jan. 23rd. His seven-game point streak at home is the longest for any Islanders' player this season (seven goals, two assists). He is second on the team in goals (13) and third in scoring with 28 points in 40 games.

Schneider Wins #100: Cory Schneider has won three of his last four starts and earned his 100th career AHL victory on Sunday afternoon against Charlotte. He made 37 saves to beat the Checkers, marking the eighth instance in his 17 appearances this season that he's turned aside at least 30 shots. Schneider is 6-9-2 with a 3.07 goals-against-average and .907 save percentage during his first full season with Bridgeport, and 15th as a pro.

Terry Nears Top 50: Chris Terry has three goals and seven points in his last four games, extending his team lead in both categories. The 32-year-old forward paces Bridgeport in goals (17), points (40), power-play goals (5), power-play points (14), shots (147), multi-point games (11), and shares the team lead in game-winning goals (3). He has 592 points (250 goals, 342 assists) in 668 career AHL contests, which is 51st on the League's all-time scoring list. He's three points behind Trent Whitfield for 50th place.

Helgeson Hits #500: Seth Helgeson played his 500th AHL game last Wednesday. The 31-year-old Islanders captain is in his fifth season with Bridgeport and his 10th in the AHL overall, having spent the first five seasons with Albany. Helgeson has 83 points (13 goals, 70 assists) and 732 penalty minutes in 502 regular-season games since his AHL debut on Apr. 13, 2013. He became the third player on Bridgeport's active roster to hit 500 AHL games, joining Chris Terry (668) and Paul Thompson (630).

Quick Hits: Otto Koivula has four assists in his last four games and leads the club with 26 this season, a new career high... Koivula's 26 helpers share 19th place in the AHL... Arnaud Durandeau has scored in back-to-back games for the third time this season... He is one game shy of his 100th pro appearance... Andy Andreoff is two games shy of his 500th as a pro... Jeff Kubiak recorded his fifth goal of the season on Sunday and the Islanders are now 5-0-0-0 when he scores in a game... Bridgeport's penalty kill is third in the AHL at 85.1% (74-for-87)... There are 21 games remaining in the regular season, fewest in the Eastern Conference.

Team Leaders

Goals: Chris Terry (17)

Assists: Otto Koivula (26)

Points: Chris Terry (40)

Plus/Minus: Thomas Hickey (+12)

Penalty Minutes: Parker Wotherspoon (101)

Shots: Chris Terry (147)

Power-Play Goals: Chris Terry (5)

Shorthanded Goals: Cole Bardreau, Jeff Kubiak (1)

Games Played: Arnaud Durandeau (49)

Wins: Jakub Skarek (12)

Across the Sound: Bridgeport grad Casey Cizikas celebrated his 31st birthday with a goal and an assist as the New York Islanders (20-21-8) blanked the Anaheim Ducks in SoCal on Sunday. It was game four of five straight on the road, a trip that ends tonight against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver. The Isles are 3-1-2 in their last six games and currently sixth in the Metropolitan Division, 17 points out of a wild card spot. New York opens a six-game homestand at UBS Arena this Thursday against the Vancouver Canucks.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.