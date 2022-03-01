Star Wars Night Saturday at the Condors

The Bakersfield Condors host the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday at 7 p.m, on Star Wars Night presented by 23ABC, 106.1 KRAB Radio, and American Business Machines. Meet Star Wars characters throughout the night including Kylo Ren, Boba Fett, Darth Vader, R2-D2, fighter pilots, and more!

On the ice, the team will wear specialty Star Wars themed jerseys. Five player jerseys (Cooper Marody, Luke Esposito, Vincent Desharnais, Stuart Skinner, and Raphael Lavoie) will be auctioned LIVE post-game. The rest will go live, in addition to character jerseys, via the Condors app beginning at puck drop through Monday, March 14 at 10 a.m.

The Golden Ticket raffle is ongoing with only a few tickets remaining for the KENOBI 80 game issued jersey. All proceeds from the charity auction and raffle benefit the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3).

