100% Arena Capacity this Weekend
March 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators are happy to announce that we will be returning to 100% capacity at CAA Arena starting this weekend when we welcome the Rochester Americans for a back-to-back series! Along with an increase in capacity, we will no longer be checking vaccination status at the doors. This decision has been made to be in line with the City of Belleville's and Province of Ontario's updated COVID-19 regulations. Masks will still be required to be worn while in the CAA Arena and Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre and physical distancing is still strongly suggested where possible.
Tickets are on sale for our next home game on Friday, March 4 when the Rochester Americans come to town for a back-to-back series!
