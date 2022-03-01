Antoine Bibeau Assigned to Charlotte

Antoine Bibeau is back in the fold, as the Kraken have assigned the netminder to Charlotte.

Bibeau has bounced between the AHL and ECHL this season, and after his most recent stint with the Allen Americans he is 7-4-2 with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage in the ECHL. With the Checkers, Bibeau is 3-1-1 with a 2.56 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage this season.

The Charlotte roster now houses three netminders - Joey Daccord, Spencer Knight and Bibeau - as the team continues its road trip with a visit to Hershey on Wednesday.

