Flames Sign Kerins to Entry-Level Contract
March 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed center Rory Kerins to a three-year entry-level contract
Kerins, a native of Caledon, Ontario, is having a career year with the Soo Greyhounds (OHL). He is currently second in OHL scoring (84 points), third in goals (33) and has 11 power play goals (tied for fifth in OHL) along with eight game winners (second in OHL). The 6-foot centerman was drafted in the 6th round (174th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
BORN: Caledon, ON DATE: April 12, 2002
HEIGHT: 6'0â³ WEIGHT: 186 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
DRAFTED: 6th round (174th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2022
- Flames Sign Kerins to Entry-Level Contract - Stockton Heat
- Griffins Eye First Three-In-Three of Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Maccelli Named February's AHL Rookie of the Month - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sheldon Dries Named AHL Player of the Month for February - Abbotsford Canucks
- Monsters and Lake Erie Panthers Hockey Club Host Free Clinics with Blake Bolden Saturday - Cleveland Monsters
- Dries, Maccelli, Poulin Named AHL Award Winners for February - AHL
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- 100% Arena Capacity this Weekend - Belleville Senators
- Bears Weekly #21: Madness of March Arrives - Hershey Bears
- Leo Luongo Giving Goalie Prospects a Support System in Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Star Wars Night Saturday at the Condors - Bakersfield Condors
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 20 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Antoine Bibeau Assigned to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Reign on the Road - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.