Flames Sign Kerins to Entry-Level Contract

March 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed center Rory Kerins to a three-year entry-level contract

Kerins, a native of Caledon, Ontario, is having a career year with the Soo Greyhounds (OHL). He is currently second in OHL scoring (84 points), third in goals (33) and has 11 power play goals (tied for fifth in OHL) along with eight game winners (second in OHL). The 6-foot centerman was drafted in the 6th round (174th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

BORN: Caledon, ON DATE: April 12, 2002

HEIGHT: 6'0â³ WEIGHT: 186 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: 6th round (174th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft

