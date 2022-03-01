IceHogs Re-Assign Morris and LeGuerrier to Fuel
March 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs today announced that they have re-assigned goaltender Cale Morris and defenseman Jake LeGuerrier to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.
The Rockford IceHogs open a five-game road trip starting Thursday, Mar. 3 at 7 p.m. against the Manitoba Moose and Canada Life Centre.
Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2022
- Rangers Recall Jonny Brodzinski, Assign Zac Jones - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Top Promotions Remain in Ads Season - Milwaukee Admirals
- IceHogs Re-Assign Morris and LeGuerrier to Fuel - Rockford IceHogs
- Flames Sign Kerins to Entry-Level Contract - Stockton Heat
- Griffins Eye First Three-In-Three of Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Maccelli Named February's AHL Rookie of the Month - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sheldon Dries Named AHL Player of the Month for February - Abbotsford Canucks
- Monsters and Lake Erie Panthers Hockey Club Host Free Clinics with Blake Bolden Saturday - Cleveland Monsters
- Dries, Maccelli, Poulin Named AHL Award Winners for February - AHL
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- 100% Arena Capacity this Weekend - Belleville Senators
- Bears Weekly #21: Madness of March Arrives - Hershey Bears
- Leo Luongo Giving Goalie Prospects a Support System in Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Star Wars Night Saturday at the Condors - Bakersfield Condors
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 20 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Antoine Bibeau Assigned to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Reign on the Road - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- IceHogs Re-Assign Morris and LeGuerrier to Fuel
- Slavin and Phillips Return to IceHogs
- BMO Harris Bank Center & Rockford IceHogs Updated Health and Safety Policy
- Stars Strike Late for Comeback Win over IceHogs
- IceHogs and Stars Meet for Final Time in Regular Season