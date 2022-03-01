Rangers Recall Jonny Brodzinski, Assign Zac Jones

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers announced on Tuesday afternoon that the club has recalled forward Jonny Brodzinski from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. In addition, the Rangers have assigned defenseman Zac Jones to the Wolf Pack.

Brodzinski, 28, has split the 2021-22 season between the Rangers and the Wolf Pack. He has skated in five games with the Rangers this season, recording three shots and a plus-1 rating in those outings. Over the course of two seasons with the organization, Brodzinski has appeared in ten games with the Rangers and recorded one goal.

Named captain of the Wolf Pack in October, Brodzinski has scored 39 points (18 g, 21 a) in 36 AHL games during the 2021-22 campaign. He currently leads the Wolf Pack in overall scoring with 39 points, and in goal scoring with 18 goals.

Jones, selected in the third round (68th overall) by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, has skated in 27 games with the Wolf Pack in his rookie professional season. Jones has scored 18 points (4 g, 14 a) with the Pack in 2021-22. He currently leads all Wolf Pack defensemen in overall scoring.

Jones has also skated in eleven NHL games with the Rangers during the 2021-22 campaign, scoring two assists. In his career, Jones has skated in 21 total NHL games and scored six assists.

The Pack is back at the XL Center this Wednesday night, March 2nd, when they play host to the Bellville Senators. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. The club will also host the Hershey Bears (7:30 p.m.) this Saturday night, March 5th, and the Bridgeport Islanders (3:00 p.m.) this Sunday afternoon, March 6th.

