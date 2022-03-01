Penguins Weekly

Penguins Weekly Rewind

Tuesday, Feb. 22 - PENGUINS 3 at Hershey 1

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton grinded out a gutsy win at Giant Center with the Pens' fourth line carrying the offense. Kyle Olson scored twice and Jonathan Gruden recorded three points (1G-2A).

Wednesday, Feb. 23 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Lehigh Valley 3 (SO)

Gruden and Filip Hållander gave the Penguins a 2-0 lead in the first period, but the Phantoms slowly clawed back into the contest. Alex D'Orio stood tall in the face of a seven-shot barrage in OT, but Lehigh Valley squeaked away with the shootout win.

Saturday, Feb. 26 - PENGUINS 5 at Bridgeport 3

Hållander scored the first hat trick of his career, leading the Penguins to a crucial win in their first visit to Bridgeport. Tommy Nappier made 28 saves to win his third game in a row.

Sunday, Feb. 27 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Syracuse 3 (OT)

Skating in his 400th AHL game, captain Taylor Fedun delivered the overtime-winner for the Penguins. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's offense was also buoyed by multi-point performances by Valtteri Puustinen (1G-1A), Radim Zohorna (1G-1A) and Drew O'Connor (1G-2A).

The Week Ahead

Friday, Mar. 4 - PENGUINS at Bridgeport

The Penguins return to Bridgeport to take on the Islanders in the first game of a back-to-back set. Anthony Angello has scored in both of the Pens' meetings with the Isles this season.

Saturday, Mar. 5 - PENGUINS at Bridgeport

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's last game in Bridgeport arrives one week after its first visit. Despite losing both of their previous two games against the Penguins, 13 different Islanders have recorded a point against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season.

Sunday, Mar. 6 - PENGUINS at Providence

The Penguins close out their three-in-three with an afternoon game at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The road team has controlled this season series, winning all four previous matchups.

Ice Chips

- The Penguins' current five-game point streak is the third time this season they've gone on a run securing nine out of 10 points.

- Filip Hållander's hat trick on Saturday was the Penguins' first since Dec. 27, 2019 (Anthony Angello vs. Lehigh Valley).

- Jonathan Gruden and Drew O'Connor earned the first three-point games of their careers on Tuesday and Sunday, respectively.

- Sunday was Taylor Fedun's 400th AHL game.

- Alex Nylander's next game will be his 300th as a pro.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Springfield 50 28 15 5 2 63 .630

2. Providence 44 24 14 3 3 54 .614

3. Hartford 47 25 16 4 2 56 .596

4. Hershey 51 26 19 3 3 58 .569

5. Charlotte 50 26 21 3 0 55 .550

6. PENGUINS 50 23 21 2 4 52 .520

7. Lehigh Valley 48 18 20 7 3 46 .479

8. Bridgeport 51 19 23 5 4 47 .461

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Valtteri Puustinen 49 16 17 33

Alex Nylander 47 16 12 28

Pierre-Olivier Joseph^ 40 8 20 28

Félix Robert 43 10 12 22

Jordy Bellerive 48 7 15 22

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Louis Domingue^ 10 3-4-2 2.69 .918 0

Filip Lindberg* 7 4-2-0 2.76 .915 0

Alex D'Orio 18 7-8-2 2.71 .900 1

Tommy Nappier* 16 8-6-2 2.91 .897 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Mar. 4 Bridgeport Webster Bank Arena 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Mar. 5 Bridgeport Webster Bank Arena 7:00 p.m.

Sun, Mar. 6 Providence Dunkin' Donuts Center 3:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Fri, Feb. 25 (D) Mark Friedman Recalled from conditioning loan by PIT

Fri, Feb. 25 (D) Pierre-Olivier Joseph Recalled to PIT

