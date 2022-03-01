Top Promotions Remain in Ads Season

Milwaukee, WI - The calendar has turned to March, the temperatures are warming and the Admirals still have promotions that are red hot!

The remaining schedule features two acts in the 2022 Admirals Concert Series, presented by Toyota, Coors Light and Lee Jeans. On March 12, CMA New Artist of the Year winner Jimmie Allen will perform and then Heavy metal legends Skillet will make their return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on April 8.

The post-game concerts are free with a game ticket, and fans can purchase on-ice passes for as little as $20 to gain exclusive ice-level access right in front of the stage. Tickets and on-ice passes are still available for both games.

Beginning March 11 the Admirals will become the Milwaukee Fish Fry, complete with a new Fish Fry Logo, and red and white striped jerseys, and Milwaukee Fish Fry merchandise. The team will wear the jerseys for both games and then they will be auctioned off to raise money for the Admirals Power-Play Foundation. Fans are also able to pick up a ticket for one of the games and a fish fry at one of Milwaukee's outstanding establishments for just $35. For more information fans should click here.

Other highlights of the March promotional schedule include Sendik's Dog Day 2 on March 6, when spectators can bring their canine friends for only $5, and the fan-favorite Salute to Wrestling, presented by Robert Haack Diamonds, on the same day with appearances from Road Dogg Jesse James, Rikishi and Baron Von Raschke.

Three bobbleheads are on tap for the remainder of the year, the first being a Baron Von Raschke Bobble Claw on Salute to Wrestling Night. Fans can purchase a Bobble Claw package for $49 including a Navy Admirals ticket as well as the Bobble Claw. Please note this is NOT an all fan giveaway and the ticket package can be purchased.

A one-of-a-kind Matt Donovan Sasquatch bobblehead will be given to the first 3,000 fans on April 1 courtesy of our friends at Professional Constructions Inc (PCI). A choice between a Roscoe Police Officer or Roscoe Firefighter bobblehead comes on April 9 at the annual Battle of the Badges game, courtesy of Lee Jeans.

Other amazing promotions remaining include:

Milwaukee Brewers/Admirals Clear Bags for the first 3,000 on March 11th.

Milwaukee Fish Fry Weekend featuring some of the best things that Milwaukee has to offer on March 11 and 12.

Salute to Happy Gilmore and Golf on March 19.

Student Nights which includes a ticket and slice of Ian's Pizza for just $13 for high school and college students on March 4, March 11, April 1, and April 8.

Baird/University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School Day Games featuring thousands of kids and a 10:30 am start on March 9 and April 6.

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by the Wisconsin State Fair, on April 24th. Fans will have a chance to win prizes all night long. Plus all fans take home a Admirals Team Picture, courtesy of Saz's.

Fans can purchase tickets for any of these games by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550 or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

