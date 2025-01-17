The Break Presented by the General: Life & Death
January 17, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Santa Cruz Warriors YouTube Video
"For me, every game is like life and death."
As Juan Toscano-Anderson makes his return to Santa Cruz where his career started tonight for Mexico City Capitanes vs. Santa Cruz Warriors (10 PM/ET, Tubi), he reflects on his career as a pro and his desire to help Dink Pate achieve his goals in episode 2 of The Break presented by The General Insurance
https://youtu.be/p1jJzbLDSzo
Check out the Santa Cruz Warriors Statistics
