The 2026 WNBA Schedule Is Here.
Published on January 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video
The matchups are set. The dates are locked. The 2026 WNBA schedule is here - check it out now at wnba.com
Check out the Women's National Basketball Association Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from January 21, 2026
- Portland Fire Debut Season Schedule Set - Portland Fire
- Valkyries Announce 2026 Regular Season Schedule Presented by Kaiser Permanente - Golden State Valkyries
- Chicago Sky Announce 2026 Season Schedule - Chicago Sky
- 2026 Indiana Fever Regular Season Schedule Announced - Indiana Fever
- Takeaways from the Fever's 2026 Schedule - Indiana Fever
- Sparks Announce 2026 Schedule - Los Angeles Sparks
- Toronto Tempo to Tip off Inaugural 2026 Season May 8 at Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto Tempo
- Mystics Announce 2026 Regular Season Schedule - Washington Mystics
- Phoenix Mercury Announces 2026 Regular Season Schedule - Phoenix Mercury
- Seattle Storm Announces 2026 Regular Season Schedule - Seattle Storm
- Reigning World Champion Las Vegas Aces 2026 Schedule Unveiled - Las Vegas Aces
- Dallas Wings Announce 2026 Schedule - Dallas Wings
- Connecticut Sun Announce 2026 Season Schedule - Connecticut Sun
- New York Liberty Announce 2026 Schedule for Historic 30th Season - New York Liberty
- WNBA Slated to Tip off 30th Season Friday, May 8 with WNBA Tip-Off 2026 Presented by CarMax - WNBA
- Next Stop: Dream Season 2026; Atlanta Dream Announces Regular Season Schedule - Atlanta Dream
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.