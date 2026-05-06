"THAT's WHAT HE DOES!!!"
Published on May 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video
Christian Pinzón notched a goal and assist while Johnny Rodriguez also found the net as Las Vegas Lights FC rallied for a 2-1 victory against Lexington SC at Cashman Field on Saturday night after Aaron Molloy had put the visitors ahead inside the opening 10 minutes.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 5, 2026
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Other Recent Las Vegas Lights FC Stories
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