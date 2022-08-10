Texas Stars Sign Forward Justin Ducharme to One-Year Contract
August 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Wednesday the club signed forward Justin Ducharme to a one-year AHL contract through the 2022-23 season.
Ducharme, 22, appeared in 19 games as a rookie for the Laval Rocket in 2021-22 and compiled seven points (5-2=7). He also totaled 25 points (11-14=25) in 35 games for the ECHL's Trois-Rivieres Lions and added a goal and an assist in five Kelly Cup Playoff games.
Originally undrafted, the winger from Mirabel, Quebec compiled 132 points (75-57=132) in 199 games split between Acadie-Bathurst, Chicoutimi and Val-d'Or of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, before turning pro. Ducharme helped the Acadie-Bathurst Titan capture the QMJHL Championship and Memorial Cup Championship in 2017-18, scoring three goals and 11 points in 20 playoff games.
Images from this story
|
Forward Justin Ducharme with the Laval Rocket
(Laval Rocket)
