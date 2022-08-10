Texas Stars Sign Forward Justin Ducharme to One-Year Contract

August 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Forward Justin Ducharme with the Laval Rocket

(Texas Stars, Credit: Laval Rocket) Forward Justin Ducharme with the Laval Rocket(Texas Stars, Credit: Laval Rocket)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Wednesday the club signed forward Justin Ducharme to a one-year AHL contract through the 2022-23 season.

Ducharme, 22, appeared in 19 games as a rookie for the Laval Rocket in 2021-22 and compiled seven points (5-2=7). He also totaled 25 points (11-14=25) in 35 games for the ECHL's Trois-Rivieres Lions and added a goal and an assist in five Kelly Cup Playoff games.

Originally undrafted, the winger from Mirabel, Quebec compiled 132 points (75-57=132) in 199 games split between Acadie-Bathurst, Chicoutimi and Val-d'Or of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, before turning pro. Ducharme helped the Acadie-Bathurst Titan capture the QMJHL Championship and Memorial Cup Championship in 2017-18, scoring three goals and 11 points in 20 playoff games.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.