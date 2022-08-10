Ads Play Wolves in Home-And-Home Set for Preseason

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team will play a home-and-home set against the Chicago Wolves in pre-season action prior to the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Admirals lone pre-season home game will be on Saturday, October 8th at 6 pm at Panther Arena against the Wolves. Tickets for the game are $10 for kids 14 and under and $15 for adults and are available now by visiting www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

The previous night, Friday, October 7th the Ads will visit the Wolves at 7 pm at Triphahn Community Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL. For more information on this game fans should visit www.chicagowolves.com.

The Admirals will kick off the regular season on Saturday, October 15th in Chicago against the Wolves before commencing the home portion of their schedule one week later on October 22nd at 6 pm against the Manitoba Moose.

