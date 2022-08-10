Monsters Sign Forward Jake Gaudet to Two-Year AHL Contract

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Wednesday that forward Jake Gaudet has been signed to a two-year AHL contract through the 2023-24 campaign. Last season, Gaudet tallied 3-7-10 with ten penalty minutes and a -3 rating and added 0-1-1 with four penalty minutes and a -3 rating in six appearances for the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.

A 6'2", 201 lb. left-shooting native of Ottawa, ON, Gaudet, 26, contributed 3-7-10 with ten penalty minutes and a -3 rating in 49 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of two seasons from 2020-22. Prior to his professional career, Gaudet tallied 20-33-53 with 132 penalty minutes and a +36 rating in 124 NCAA appearances for the University of Massachusetts spanning four seasons from 2017-21. Gaudet wore the captain's "C" for UMass in 2020-21 and helped the Minutemen claim the 2018-19 and 2020-21 Hockey East Championships and the 2020-21 NCAA National Championship.

