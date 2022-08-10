Bears Announce Ticket Info and Key Promotional Nights for 2022-23 Season

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today single game ticket information and key promotional nights for the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health.

Single game tickets to all games at GIANT Center will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. Fans are encouraged to buy online and save- All season long, guests may enjoy the lowest ticket prices and save big when they purchase tickets online for Hershey Bears home games.

An exclusive Season Ticket Holder presale to purchase tickets to all Hershey Bears home games will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and Wednesday, Aug. 31. Further information will be communicated to Season Ticket Holders.

The latest Bears promotional schedule is available at HersheyBears.com. All promotional nights are subject to change, and additional promotional nights may be added at later dates.

Here are some of the promotional schedule highlights that fans should know as they plan to visit GIANT Center this season:

SWEET CUDDLY MAYHEM:

The club's world famous GIANT Teddy Bear Toss returns on Sunday, Jan. 29 as the Bears host the Bridgeport Islanders at 3 p.m. When Hershey scores its first goal of the game, fans litter the ice with thousands of teddy bears and stuffed animals that are donated to local charities as part of the club's Hershey Bears Cares program. Hershey holds the Teddy Bear Toss world record, collecting 52,341 stuffed animals for local children last season. This special event has become a phenomenon across the globe, and it's truly a game that all fans must circle on their calendars.

HERSHEYPARK HAPPY:

The Bears will once again host three Hersheypark Pass Nights this upcoming season, with each of these games occuring on a Sunday. All fans who attend Hershey's Nov. 13, Jan. 8, or Feb. 26 game will get a one-day admission to Hersheypark valid through Jun. 30, 2023.

HISTORY AND TRADITION:

The 2022-23 campaign is Hershey's 85th anniversary season, and the organization will hold two special nights to celebrate some of the club's greatest players. On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Bears will host Chris Bourque Jersey Retirement Night as number 17 is raised to the rafters. The club will also wear a specialty jersey that evening that will be auctioned off post game. Additionally, Hall of Fame Night is slated for on Saturday, Mar. 18, as the Bears will induct the most recent Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame classes.

GREAT GIVEAWAYS:

Hershey opens the 2022-23 season with PNC Bank Magnet Schedule Night for the first 8,000 fans on Saturday, Oct. 15 versus Utica. Additional giveaway highlights including UGI Bobblehead Night for the first 4,000 fans on Friday, Mar. 3. The player featured on the bobblehead is a secret for now, but details will be released at a later date. Saturday, Mar. 4 is Penn State Health T-Shirt Night for all fans, while Tuesday, Apr. 11 is Fairview Golf Course Bears Logo Chip Night for the first 4,000 fans. Further giveaway nights are expected to be added to the promotional schedule soon.

GREAT CAUSES:

The Bears are proud to host Hometown Heroes Night on Saturday, Nov. 12 (Military) and Friday, Jan. 13 (First Responders, presented by ServPro). Hershey will also host its Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Sunday, Nov. 20. This impactful evening will feature a specialty jersey that will be auctioned off post game to help those in need.

UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL:

The Bears are excited to welcome back the return of several fan favorite events that allow members of the Bear Nation to meet their favorite players. To kickstart the season on Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 15, the club will host a Home Opener Red Carpet Event outside the GIANT Center. Additionally, Team Autograph Night is back on Sunday, Dec. 4, featuring a team photo giveaway, presented by David A. Smith Printing for the first 5,000 fans. The final game of the regular season on Saturday, Apr. 15 is the club's ever-popular Jerseys Off Our Back Night, as fans will have a chance to win a jersey right off the back of their favorite Bears player. These events are subject to change pending league protocols.

Hershey is set to open the club's 85th season, presented by Penn State Health, versus the Utica Comets at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at GIANT Center. Fans may join the Season Ticket Holder community with plans starting at less than $12 per game. Choose your games and seats with Full and Partial plans available now.

