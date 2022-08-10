NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Panthers Sign Geordie Kinnear to Three-Year Extension

August 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release


CHARLOTTE, NC - The Florida Panthers announced today that they have signed Checkers Head Coach Geordie Kinnear to a three-year contract extension.

Kinnear, 48, has served as Florida's AHL head coach since 2016-17 - first with the Springfield Thunderbirds for four seasons and now with the Checkers.

This past season Kinnear led the Checkers to a division title as they became the first Florida affiliate to make the playoffs since the Portland Pirates in 2015-16.

Prior to becoming a head coach, Kinnear served as an assistant coach with the Checkers from their inaugural AHL season in 2010-11 until 2015-16, after a seven-season stint as an assistant coach with the Albany River Rats. As a player, Kinnear - a seventh-round pick by New Jersey in 1992 - logged 486 games in the AHL and IHL while accumulating 1,366 penalty minutes and capturing a Calder Cup with Albany in 1995. He also appeared in four NHL games with the Atlanta Thrashers.

