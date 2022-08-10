Wolves to Face Milwaukee in Two Exhibition Games

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The 2022 Calder Cup champion Chicago Wolves will meet the Milwaukee Admirals in a pair of exhibition games to close out training camp in advance of the '22-23 American Hockey League preseason.

The Wolves will host the Admirals at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 at the Wolves Training Facility in Hoffman Estates before traveling to Panther Arena in Milwaukee for a 6 p.m. game on Saturday, Oct. 8.

For the Wolves' Oct. 7 home game at the Triphahn Center, tickets are $10 and are available via the Hoffman Estates Park District. Tickets can be purchased here through Thursday, Oct. 6 and at the Triphahn Center the day of the game.

The Wolves open their AHL title defense on Saturday, Oct. 15, when they host the Milwaukee Admirals in their 29th season opener. Prior to the game, the Wolves will raise a 2022 Calder Cup championship banner to the Allstate Arena rafters. The first 5,000 fans to enter the arena will receive a mini Calder Cup championship banner courtesy of Jewel-Osco.

For the latest on Wolves tickets, Calder Cup champion merchandise and additions to the team's 2022-23 roster, visit ChicagoWolves.com or contact a team representative at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com.

