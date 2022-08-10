San Jose Barracuda Sign Forward Luke Johnson

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today the team has signed forward Luke Johnson. Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Luke is a very competitive forward with lots of professional experience," said Will. "He's proven to be an offensive producer at the AHL level, having scored 18 goals in a season twice, and he has over 30 games in the NHL. We're excited to have him in San Jose and we think he'll be a good addition to our forward group."

Johnson, 27, spent last season with the AHL's Manitoba Moose, racking up 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and 33 penalty minutes in 23 games. In addition, he averaged a point-per-game (two goals, two assists) over four Calder Cup playoff contests.

In his career, the native of Grand Forks, North Dakota has skated in 32 NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild, notching two points (one goal, one assist) and 13 penalty minutes. In the AHL, he has skated in 266 games with the Rockford IceHogs, Iowa Wild and Moose, totaling 120 points (60 goals, 60 assists) and 208 penalty minutes over six career seasons.

Before turning pro, the 5-foot-11, 200-pounder spent three years at the University of North Dakota where he won a National Championship in 2016, his final year of college.

Johnson was originally drafted by Chicago in the fifth round (134th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft.

2022 Rookie Faceoff

The Sharks are hosting the 2022 Rookie Faceoff at Tech CU Arena and Sharks Ice at San Jose from Sept. 16-19, 2022 and includes four teams from the Pacific Division (Anaheim, Los Angeles, San Jose and Vegas) and two from the Central Division (Arizona and Colorado). The tournament, which features the top prospects from each participating club, was held in Arizona in 2021, Anaheim in 2019 and Las Vegas in 2018. This past tournament featured several Sharks and Barracuda players including Jasper Weatherby, Ryan Merkley, Santeri Hatakka, and Artemi Kniazev. For more information about the Rookie Faceoff, tournament passes, scheduling and more, click here.

