Belleville Sens Announce Open Interviews and Auditions for Game Day Staff

August 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - With the 2022/23 American Hockey League season fast approaching, the Belleville Senators are putting out an open call for energetic, outgoing and enthusiastic individuals to join our game day staff!

Positions currently in need are listed below, with full job descriptions available by clicking the position you're interested in:

In-game host(s)

Promotional/hype crew

Ice crew

Production team

The Belleville Sens will be holding open interviews and auditions at CAA Arena, on Monday August 29, 2022, between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Interested individuals should follow this link to the Belleville Sens website and fill out a registration form, including your basic information, an outline of your experience and a resume (or demo reel if necessary).

Once you've submitted your application, there's no need to wait for a contact from the Senators Hiring Team. Just arrive at Gate 2 of CAA Arena on August 29, between the selected hours, get signed-in and wait to be seen.

The Belleville Senators are an equal opportunity employer. Anyone with additional needs, questions, or concerns about the interview/application process, is asked to contact Garrett Harvey (harveyg@bellevillesens.com).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.