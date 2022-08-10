Belleville Sens Announce Open Interviews and Auditions for Game Day Staff
August 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - With the 2022/23 American Hockey League season fast approaching, the Belleville Senators are putting out an open call for energetic, outgoing and enthusiastic individuals to join our game day staff!
Positions currently in need are listed below, with full job descriptions available by clicking the position you're interested in:
In-game host(s)
Promotional/hype crew
Ice crew
Production team
The Belleville Sens will be holding open interviews and auditions at CAA Arena, on Monday August 29, 2022, between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Interested individuals should follow this link to the Belleville Sens website and fill out a registration form, including your basic information, an outline of your experience and a resume (or demo reel if necessary).
Once you've submitted your application, there's no need to wait for a contact from the Senators Hiring Team. Just arrive at Gate 2 of CAA Arena on August 29, between the selected hours, get signed-in and wait to be seen.
The Belleville Senators are an equal opportunity employer. Anyone with additional needs, questions, or concerns about the interview/application process, is asked to contact Garrett Harvey (harveyg@bellevillesens.com).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from August 10, 2022
- Belleville Sens Announce Open Interviews and Auditions for Game Day Staff - Belleville Senators
- Ads Play Wolves in Home-And-Home Set for Preseason - Milwaukee Admirals
- San Jose Barracuda Sign Forward Luke Johnson - San Jose Barracuda
- Wolves to Face Milwaukee in Two Exhibition Games - Chicago Wolves
- Texas Stars Sign Forward Justin Ducharme to One-Year Contract - Texas Stars
- Bears Announce Ticket Info and Key Promotional Nights for 2022-23 Season - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Sign Forward Jake Gaudet to Two-Year AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Panthers Sign Geordie Kinnear to Three-Year Extension - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Belleville Sens Announce Open Interviews and Auditions for Game Day Staff
- Ottawa Senators Prospect Ridly Greig to Represent Canada at 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship
- Belleville Senators Forward Roby Jarventie to Represent Finland at 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship
- NHL Exhibition Tickets Sold Out
- Ottawa Senators Sign Forward Jayce Hawryluk to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract