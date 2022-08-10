San Jose Barracuda Sign Defenseman Derrick Pouliot

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today the team has signed defenseman Derrick Pouliot (@lordricky51). Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Derrick brings a lot of experience to our young defensive corps," said Will. "He was a high draft pick, has a Stanley Cup, and has played over 200 games in both the NHL and AHL. We are excited to have him join our team."

Pouliot, 28, skated in 11 NHL games a year ago between the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken, totaling four assists and four penalty minutes. In addition, he appeared in 42 games for the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, picking up 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) and 36 penalty minutes.

In his career, the native of Estevan, Saskatchewan has appeared in 213 NHL games between the Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues, Golden Knights and Kraken, racking up 52 points (eight goals, 44 assists) and 85 penalty minutes. At the AHL level, he has appeared in 239 games between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, San Antonio Rampage, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and Silver Knights.

A three-time AHL All-Star, Pouliot won a Stanley Cup in 2016 as a member of the Penguins, appearing in two playoff games in Pittsburgh's second-round series win against the Washington Capitals.

During his final year of junior with the Portland Winterhawks in 2013-14, Pouliot was named CHL Defenseman of the Year, WHL Top Defenseman (Bill Hunter Trophy) and led all skaters with 27 assists during the WHL playoffs.

The six-foot, 196-pound defender was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the first round (eighth overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft.

The Sharks are hosting the 2022 Rookie Faceoff at Tech CU Arena and Sharks Ice at San Jose from Sept. 16-19, 2022 and includes four teams from the Pacific Division (Anaheim, Los Angeles, San Jose and Vegas) and two from the Central Division (Arizona and Colorado). The tournament, which features the top prospects from each participating club, was held in Arizona in 2021, Anaheim in 2019 and Las Vegas in 2018. This past tournament featured several Sharks and Barracuda players including Jasper Weatherby, Ryan Merkley, Santeri Hatakka, and Artemi Kniazev.

