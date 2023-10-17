Texas Stars Loan Keaton Mastrodonato to ECHL's Idaho Steelheads

October 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the team loaned forward Keaton Mastrodonato to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Mastrodonato, 23, signed an AHL contract with Texas in July after appearing in two games late in 2022-23 on an amateur tryout. He made his professional debut Apr. 1 in a 7-2 win against the San Jose Barracuda. In two games last season with Texas, Mastrodonato registered two shots on goal and a -1 rating.

Prior to turning pro, Mastrodonato compiled 97 points (46-51-97) in 123 college games and led Canisius in scoring three consecutive seasons. He captained the Golden Griffins to the Atlantic Hockey Association tournament championship and a berth in the NCAA tournament, while posting 36 points (16-20-36) in 42 games as a senior.

The Stars embark on their first road trip of the season with an 11:00 a.m. game Wednesday at Allstate Arena against the Chicago Wolves. Catch the action on AHL TV or www.texasstars.com/game-center.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.