Syracuse Crunch to Hold Pink in the Rink Presented by Upstate Cancer Center October 27

October 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting the annual Pink in the Rink game presented by the Upstate Cancer Center on Friday, Oct. 27 when the team plays the Utica Comets at 7 p.m.

Pink in the Rink presented by the Upstate Cancer Center aims to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research. The team will support the night by using pink tape during warmups. Fans are also encouraged to wear pink to the game.

As part of Pink in the Rink, Upstate University Hospital will offer breast cancer screenings in its mobile mammography van during the day. The van will be located on Harrison St. between the Upstate Medical University Arena and The Oncenter from 12 to 5 p.m. Appointments are required and can be requested online at www.upstate.edu/noexcuses or by calling 315-464-2588. Mammograms will be available to women 40 and older. You do not have to be an Upstate patient to get a mammogram. Insured and uninsured women are welcome.

During the game, the Crunch will help raise funds for She Matters, an initiative of the Upstate Cancer Center that aims to increase mammography screening among underserved women. Mystery pucks will be on sale at a table on the concourse for $15 with all proceeds benefiting She Matters. The mystery pucks will feature the Crunch logo, Upstate Cancer Center logo and a player signature. The Upstate Cancer Center will also host an information table on the concourse with exciting giveaways.

The Upstate Cancer Center is a 110,000-square-foot facility dedicated to outpatient cancer services for both children and adults. Multidisciplinary teams treat all cancers in a single location, close to home, with some of the most advanced cancer-fighting technology available in the area. The Upstate Cancer Center is located adjacent to Upstate University Hospital at 750 East Adams Street in Syracuse. Services are also provided in numerous locations, including the Patricia J. Numann Center for Breast, Endocrine & Plastic Surgery; the Waters Center for Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders; the Upstate Cancer Center (Gynecologic Oncology) at Madison Irving Medical Center; the Upstate Cancer Center at Hill Medical Center; the Gamma Knife Center at Upstate University Hospital; the Upstate Cancer Center at Upstate Community Hospital; and Upstate Cancer Center at Oswego. The newest location, the Upstate Cancer Center at Verona, opens in mid-October.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.