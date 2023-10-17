'Get Better Every Week'

Right back to work.

After picking up three of four points against the Manitoba Moose over the weekend, the Wranglers were back on the ice at WinSport on Tuesday.

It was a detail-oriented skate, and the pace was elevated.

"It's good... everybody's full of energy."

William Stromgren is typically one of the last players off the ice when practice concludes, as he spins around the rink working on his shot, and he was all smiles when asked about the group's effort on Tuesday.

"Today was good," he said. "It was quick, everybody's full of energy after a pretty good weekend, but a new week, new games and everybody is excited."

The 20-year-old picked up his first career AHL point on Friday on an assist on Adam Klapka's goal.

He utilized his skating ability to weave out of coverage and then made a quick backhand pass to a streaking Klapka.

"It feels good (to get) the first one out of the way," he said. "It was good to get the win, too, that's most important, but if I can (add) some points to the team then that's a plus."

The Wranglers (1-0-1) will head to Abbotsford to face the Canucks for a two-game set this weekend, and the message in practice this week is about focusing on - and perfecting - the little things.

"Got to get those small details fixed and just get better and better every week, and it will become much easier to win more games," explained Stromgren.

"Small details. You want to be perfect, but it's going to be a long road to get there, so (focus on) small details in practice, keep the tempo up, get good habits ... we'll need that."

