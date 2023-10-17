Moose Assign Pair to Norfolk

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today forwards Thomas Caron and Carson Golder were assigned to the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.

Thomas Caron

Forward

Born Aug. 29, 2000 - Candiac, Que.

Height 6.02 - Weight 216 - Shoots L

Caron, 23, appeared in seven games for the Moose in 2022-23 and recorded two assists. The forward also suited up in 17 contests for the Trois-Rivieres Lions and tallied seven points (3G, 4A). The Candiac, Que. product has 47 games of AHL experience, all with Manitoba, and has registered eight points (3G, 5A) along with 46 penalty minutes.

Carson Golder

Forward

Born Oct. 29, 2002 - Smithers, B.C.

Height 6.00 - Weight 196 - Shoots L

Golder, 20, recorded an assist in his AHL debut with the Moose in Rockford on April 15, 2023. The forward recorded 55 points (31G, 24A) in 64 games during the 2022-23 campaign split between the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings and Kelowna Rockets. Golder posted three assists in four playoff games for the Rockets. The Smithers, B.C. product's junior career saw him accumulate 69 points (34G, 35A) in 164 career WHL games with stops in Victoria, Edmonton and Kelowna.

The Moose tangle with the Iowa Wild at Canada Life Centre on Friday, Oct. 20. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

