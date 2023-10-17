Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Host Home Opener on Saturday

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Oct. 13 - PENGUINS 4 at Charlotte 2

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton started its 25th season in the win column thanks to a four-goal third period. There was no scoring in either the first or second periods, but Penguins newcomer Austin Rueschhoff broke the deadlock 1:52 into the final frame. Jonathan Gruden buried another goal for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 85 seconds later. A pair of empty netters from defensemen Xavier Ouellet and Dmitri Samorukov locked up the victory for the Black and Gold.

Saturday, Oct. 14 - PENGUINS 1 at Charlotte 4

The Checkers exacted revenge on the Penguins for spoiling their home opener, splitting the weekend series in the process. Once again, there was no offense in the first period, but Charlotte tallied twice during the second stanza. A power-play goal midway through the third period extended the Checkers' lead to 3-0. Colin White notched an extra-attacker goal to put Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on the board, but an empty netter by the Checkers ensured their payback.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Oct. 20 - PENGUINS at Hartford

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton continues its season-opening three-game road swing against a Wolf Pack squad that started its season with a pair of wins and only three goals against. Historically, the Penguins have performed well in Hartford, posting a 21-12-3-1 (.622) all-time record at XL Center.

Saturday, Oct. 21 - PENGUINS vs. Springfield

The Penguins return to Northeast Pennsylvania and roll out the red carpet for their 25th season home opener against the Thunderbirds. Seven of the last 10 meetings between the Penguins and T-Birds were settled by a one-goal margin, plus two additional contests decided by two goals with an empty netter tallied in the final minute of regulation.

Ice Chips

- This upcoming Saturday marks the second-latest home opener in Penguins franchise history. The latest Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has hosted its first home game in a season was its inaugural home game on Nov. 13, 1999.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is now 13-10-2-0 in season openers.

- The Penguins are 12-9-3-0 all-time in their home openers. Four of their last five home openers have required overtime.

- Saturday marked Valtteri Puustinen's 300th professional game.

- Before scoring on Saturday, Colin White's last AHL goal came on Mar. 25, 2018 when he played for the Belleville Senators.

- Dating back to last season, Vinnie Hinostroza has 10 points (4G-6A) in his last eight AHL games.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hartford 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.00

2. Charlotte 2 1 1 0 0 2 .500

3. Hershey 2 1 1 0 0 2 .500

4. Lehigh Valley 2 1 1 0 0 2 .500

5. PENGUINS 2 1 1 0 0 2 .500

6. Springfield 2 1 1 0 0 2 .500

7. Bridgeport 2 1 1 0 0 2 .500

8. Providence 2 0 1 0 0 1 .250

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Vinnie Hinostroza 2 0 2 2

Xavier Ouellet 1 1 0 1

Jonathan Gruden 2 1 0 1

Austin Rueschhoff 2 1 0 1

Dmitri Samorukov 2 1 0 1

Colin White 2 1 0 1

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Magnus Hellberg 1 1-0-0 2.03 .929 0

Joel Blomqvist* 1 0-1-0 3.10 .875 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Oct. 20 Hartford XL Center 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Oct. 21 Springfield Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.

Wed, Oct. 25 Hershey Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Tue, Oct. 17 (D) Libor Hájek Signed to SPC

