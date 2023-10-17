Checkers Sign Brendan Perlini to PTO

The Checkers added to their forward group Tuesday, signing Brendan Perlini to a professional tryout contract.

Perlini, 27, spent last season with the Chicago Wolves and recorded 15 points (10g, 5a) in 26 games. Over his career, the English-born forward has had a strong scoring touch in the AHL, racking up 52 points (35g, 17a) in 61 games for Tucson, Bakersfield and Chicago.

The 12th overall pick in 2014, Perlini has 262 NHL games under his belt, notching 81 points (50g, 31a) during stints with Arizona, Chicago, Detroit and Edmonton. He also spent one season overseas, putting up 16 points (9g, 7a) in 21 games for Ambri-Piotta of the top Swiss league in 2020-21.

Prior to turning pro, Perlini logged 188 points (93g, 95a) in 217 OHL games for the Niagara IceDogs and Barrie Colts.

Additionally, the Checkers have released Jonah Gadjovich from his AHL contract. The Panthers announced Monday that they have signed the 25-year-old forward to a one-year, one-way contract.

