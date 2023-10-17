Condors Home Opener Saturday Night

The Condors are back Saturday on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena for the team's Opening Night presented by Eyewitness News, Energy 95.3 FM, and Three-Way Chevrolet. The fun starts at just $15 with a player red carpet and party on the plaza pre-game. Get your tickets below and check out all the exciting action as the Condors host the Ontario Reign.

PLAYER RED CARPET & PARTY ON THE PLAZA

Players will arrive to the game via the red carpet beginning out front on the plaza at 4:30 p.m. Get a picture, autograph, and welcome the team back. Everyone with a game ticket is invited. The Party on the Plaza with a beer garden, music, and games goes until doors open at 5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members.

SAVE MONEY WITH A BIG MAC 6 PACK

Saturday's game is included in the Big Mac 6 Pack and this week is your last chance to get the six biggest games of the year along with a McDonald's Big Mac Combo Meal.

