Condors Home Opener Saturday Night
October 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Condors are back Saturday on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena for the team's Opening Night presented by Eyewitness News, Energy 95.3 FM, and Three-Way Chevrolet. The fun starts at just $15 with a player red carpet and party on the plaza pre-game. Get your tickets below and check out all the exciting action as the Condors host the Ontario Reign.
PLAYER RED CARPET & PARTY ON THE PLAZA
Players will arrive to the game via the red carpet beginning out front on the plaza at 4:30 p.m. Get a picture, autograph, and welcome the team back. Everyone with a game ticket is invited. The Party on the Plaza with a beer garden, music, and games goes until doors open at 5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members.
SAVE MONEY WITH A BIG MAC 6 PACK
Saturday's game is included in the Big Mac 6 Pack and this week is your last chance to get the six biggest games of the year along with a McDonald's Big Mac Combo Meal.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2023
- Condors Home Opener Saturday Night - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose Assign Pair to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Pink in the Rink Presented by Upstate Cancer Center October 27 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Host Home Opener on Saturday - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Sign Brendan Perlini to PTO - Charlotte Checkers
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Penguins Sign Defenseman Libor Hájek - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.