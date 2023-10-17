Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday the Blue Jackets assigned goaltender Jet Greaves to the Monsters. In Cleveland's season-opening 5-2 road win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday, Greaves stopped 29 of 31 shots to improve to 1-0-0 for the Monsters this season with a 2.00 goals-against average (GAA) and a .935 save percentage (S%).

A 6'0", 191 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 22, went 0-1-0 with a 3.05 GAA and a .939 S% in one appearance for Columbus last season in the first NHL action of his career. In 73 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-23, Greaves went 32-28-7 with three shutouts, a 2.97 GAA, and a .902 S%. In 15 appearances for the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings in 2021-22, Greaves went 10-5-0 with a 3.05 GAA and a .907 S%. Prior to his professional career, Greaves went 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA, and a .899 S% in 60 OHL appearances for the Barrie Colts spanning two seasons from 2018-20 and was named to the 2018-19 OHL First All-Rookie Team.

