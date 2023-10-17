Bears Hit the Road for Providence, Bridgeport

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears begin their first road trip of the 2023-24 season this week, as Hershey opens up a four-game stretch away from home with a three-in-three set in New England over the weekend. The Bears visit the Providence Bruins on Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21, before taking on the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday, Oct. 22.

TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: P. Dubé, E. Frank, H. Häman Aktell, M. Sgarbossa, M. Vecchione (1)

Assists: Ethen Frank (2)

Points: Ethen Frank (3)

Power-Play Goals: Pierrick Dubé, Ethen Frank (1)

Shorthanded Goals: N/A

Plus/Minus: Chase Priskie (+2)

Wins: Clay Stevenson (1)

GAA: Clay Stevenson (2.01)

SV%: Clay Stevenson (.900)

Only includes qualified players

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

Saturday, Oct. 14 - Hershey 0 vs. Belleville 3

Sunday, Oct. 15 - Hershey 5 vs. Cleveland 2

LOCAL PRACTICE SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF OCT. 16:

Monday, Oct. 16

Day off

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Practice at 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Practice at 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Thursday, Oct. 19

Team departs for Providence, RI

All practices are open to the public. Practice dates and times are subject to change.

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE:

Friday, Oct. 20 - Hershey at Providence Bruins, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21 - Hershey at Providence Bruins, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22 - Hershey at Bridgeport Islanders, 3 p.m.

TV Coverage: Video Coverage: AHLTV; Radio Coverage: Bears Radio Network, Capitals Radio Network; Tickets: HersheyBears.com

NEXT HOME GAME:

Saturday, Oct. 28 - Hershey vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 7 p.m. - BUY TICKETS

PNC Bank Magnet Schedule Night - The first 8,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2023-24 Bears magnet schedule, courtesy of PNC Bank.

All times Eastern

TEAM NEWS AND NOTES:

DUEL OF ATLANTIC DIVISION HEAVYWEIGHTS:

Last season, Providence and Hershey finished first and second respectively atop the Atlantic Division during the regular season, earning a first-round bye. Over the last decade, Providence has consistently made the playoffs, save for the two seasons affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; last season was no exception under Ryan Mougenel, who guided the Bruins to their best regular season since 2012-13, when Providence was coached by reigning Stanley Cup champion head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights, Bruce Cassidy. Mougenel previously was an assistant coach with the Bears in 2013-14. Bruins forward Jayson Megna suited up for Hershey in 2018-19. Bears defender Aaron Ness spent one season with Providence in 2021-22 before returning to Hershey last season.

OFFSEASON CHANGE BEHIND THE BENCH IN BRIDGEPORT:

Brent Thomspon had spent the previous 12 seasons in the New York Islanders organization, including 10 as the head coach of their Bridgeport affiliate, before the former Bears captain accepted an assistant coach role with the Anaheim Ducks this past summer. Bridgeport brought in 2015-16 Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award winner Rick Kowalsky as head coach, with Matt Macdonald and Pascal Rhéaume as assistant coaches. Islanders defenseman Paul LaDue spent the 2020-21 campaign with Hershey, while forward Brian Pinho suited up for the Chocolate and White from 2018-22. Aaron Ness previously suited up for Bridgeport from 2010-15.

VECCHIONE HITS TRIPLE CENTURY MARKS:

Bears forward Mike Vecchione achieved a trifecta with his eventual game-winning goal in last Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Cleveland Monsters, as the tally marked the 100th of his professional career, the 100th goal of his time in the American Hockey League, and his 100th point with Hershey. Vecchione also added an assist in the win to bring his career point totals with the Bears to 101 (40g, 61a), good for a three-way tie for 165th in team history alongside 2006 Calder Cup champion Eric Fehr (50g, 51a in 121 games) and John McKenzie (49g, 52a in 105 games). The seventh-year pro put up a career-high 55 points (23g, 32a) last season en route to helping the Bears capture the 2023 Calder Cup.

NELLY ONE AWAY FROM PASSING FTOREK:

Bears bench boss Todd Nelson enters the week needing only one more win to pass Robbie Ftorek (354) for sole possession of 12th on the AHL's wins list for coaches. Nelson, 54, began his AHL head coaching tenure in 2010-11 at the helm of the Edmonton Oilers affiliate, the Oklahoma City Barons, after previously winning the Calder Cup in 2008 as an assistant with the Chicago Wolves. His first captain in Oklahoma City was coincidentally former Bears captain (and current Bears vice president of hockey operations) Bryan Helmer. In his nine seasons as an AHL head coach, Nelson has compiled a record of 354-209-72 (.614) and won championships with Hershey in 2023 and Grand Rapids in 2017. A 36-win season for Nelson in the 2023-24 campaign could move him as high as eighth on the AHL's coaching wins list, passing Ftorek, Terry Reardon (362), Mark Morris (374), Randy Cunneyworth (384), and Ken Gernander (388).

BEARS BITES:

This weekend marks the first of four times during the 2023-24 season that the Bears will play three games consecutively over a three-day period...Defender Jake Massie's next game will be his 100th AHL contest...Defenseman Aaron Ness is one point away from 300 AHL points, and is five points away from passing Patrick McNeill for eighth all-time in Bears scoring among blueliners...Defender Logan Day needs three points for his 100 in his pro/AHL tenure...Hershey enters the week with a power play ranked ninth out of 32 clubs (2-for-7, 28.6%) and a penalty kill tied for 10th (7-for-8, 87.5%).

THEY SAID IT:

"It wasn't perfect, but the thing is, we were better tonight [than Saturday]. We kept it simple. That was the message going into the game. Don't try to overcomplicate things, let's play the right way, and it certainly helped. You know what? Cleveland came at us pretty good. They're a young team, but they're fast. So it was a good win for us; It's always nice to get the first one of the season." - Bears head coach Todd Nelson on Sunday's victory.

"We have a week before we play three games in three nights and it gives us a chance to, like you said, break it down systematically as a team, but also individual video. Guys are already asking after last night's game, 'Can I watch my shifts and watch video?' Let's face it: video nowadays is an excellent teaching tool for the young guys or for any player at any age. That gives us a lot of material for this week to work with the guys, both as individuals and with team play." - Coach Nelson on evaluating an early sample size of video heading into a busy week.

"Just the ring ceremony, and the banner - [Saturday] was such an emotional night and I had my friends and family [present] is great; then [on Sunday] score my 100th goal as well as my 100th Bear point in the same little [moment]. There was another special thing. And then obviously going out there and somebody bid for my [warmup] jersey. So, I mean, it just keeps stacking up. But like I said, I'm fortunate to be a Bear. That's the type of thing that I love about this community." - Bears forward Mike Vecchione on the emotions of opening weekend.

