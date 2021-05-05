Texas Stars Add Mavrik Bourque to Roster

Forward Mavrik Bourque with the Shawinigan Cataractes

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that the team has added forward Mavrik Bourque on an amateur try-out.

Bourque, 19, registered 43 points (19-24=43) in 28 games with Shawinigan of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) this season. The forward finished ninth in the QMJHL in points (43) and tied for eighth in goals (19), ranking second on the team in both categories. Bourque also ended the year tied for fourth in the league with nine power play goals, leading Shawinigan and ranking second with three game winning goals.

Bourque has appeared in 141 career QMJHL games, all with Shawinigan, recording 168 points (73-95=168). He added 11 career playoff games, totaling 11 points (6-5=11) in a pair of postseason appearances in 2019 and 2021. He also helped Team Canada win the silver medal at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, posting one assist (0-1=1) in five games during the tournament.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of Plessisville, Quebec was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (30th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. Bourque signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars on Mar. 1, 2021.

