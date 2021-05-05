Iowa Signs Defenseman Daemon Hunt to ATO

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the signing of defenseman Daemon Hunt to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

Hunt, 18 (5/15/02), recently finished his fourth season with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League (WHL). The Brandon, Man. native recorded eight goals and ten assists for 18 points in 23 games played. Hunt served as team captain and finished second on the team in scoring.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound defenseman signed his first ATO with Iowa on Jan. 25, 2021, and skated in three games for the Wild before returning to Moose Jaw for the start of the WHL season. Hunt was selected by the Minnesota Wild in the third round (65th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

