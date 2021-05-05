San Jose Barracuda Recall Forward Kyle Topping from Orlando Solar Bears

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has recalled forward Kyle Topping (@Topping11) from the Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) of the ECHL (@ECHL).

Topping, 21, has skated in two games with the Barracuda this year, scoring in his AHL debut on Feb. 12, 2021, at Texas. In addition, the five-foot-eleven, 185-pound left-shot center has appeared in 31 ECHL games between the Solar Bears and the Allen Americans (@AllenAmericans), totaling 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists), 22 penalty minutes, and an even-rating.

Prior to this season, the Ganges, British Columbia native skated in 226 games in the Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) with the Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) over a four-year span, collecting 196 points (71 goals, 125 assists), 177 penalty minutes, and a plus-41 rating.

The Barracuda signed the undrafted free-agent on May 11, 2020.

