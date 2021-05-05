Game Preview: Condors Start Homestand Tonight at 6 p.m.

Logan Day with the Bakersfield Condors

(Bakersfield Condors) Logan Day with the Bakersfield Condors(Bakersfield Condors)

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the Colorado Eagles at 6 p.m. on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena. A limited number of tickets are on sale at AXS.com and can be purchased online only. For those attending, please review updated procedures and policies and know before you go! Doors open at 5 p.m.

The game will be broadcast with radio coverage on Fox Sports 970 AM, the iHeartRadio App, and streamed on AHLTV.com.

JERSEY RAFFLE - DAY TONIGHT!

You can win a Logan Day game-worn, signed jersey for just $10 tonight thanks to Houchin Community Blood Bank. Click the button below to get your raffle tickets with the winner announced during the third period. Anyone, anywhere can win.

PROMOTIONS

BIG BRAND TIRE FIRST GOAL CHALLENGE: Enter on the team's Facebook page starting at noon for your chance to win a complimentary oil change.

YOU WIN WHEN THE CONDORS WIN THANKS TO SAMCO: When the Condors win, screenshot the winning image on the team's Instagram story and bring to any Bakersfield SAMCO location for a complimentary 20 oz. icee or fountain soda within 24 hours.

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors host the Colorado Eagles for the first time this season to kick off a two-game set. It is game three of the four-game season series with the teams splitting a pair of games in mid-April in Loveland.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield picked up a road win on Monday in San Jose, 5-3. Brad Malone scored twice, Max Gildon had three assists, and Stuart Skinner picked up his league-leading 18th win of the season. Cooper Marody scored his 20th of the year as the Condors wrapped a 10-game season series with the Barracuda with a 7-3-0 record.

Colorado was swept at home in three games with Ontario last week. On Saturday, the team went 2/2 on the power play, but could not hold a 3-2 lead and fell 5-4. Rookie first round pick Alex Newhook scored twice.

THE SITUATION

The Condors sit a point back of the top spot in the Pacific Division following Monday's win. With Henderson playing one fewer game than the Condors, Bakersfield will need to finish two points ahead of the Silver Knights to claim the division. The two teams meet three times in Las Vegas to finish the regular season next week.Â

20 for 20

Cooper Marody scored his 20th of the season on Monday, continuing to pace all goal scorers in the AHL. It is a new career high for the Michigan native, who had 19 as a rookie two seasons ago in 58 games.

MAD MAX

Max Gildon has seven assists in his last two games following a four-point night against Henderson and a three assist outing on Monday against San Jose. The rookie d-man is third among all d-men in scoring with 19 points (2g-17a) in 27 games. His +18 is second among all blueliners.

HOME ICE ADVANTAGE

The Condors own a 13-1-1 (.900) record in their last 15 on home ice.

CONDORS NOTES

Bakersfield is 21-7-1 in its last 29 games (.741)... Adam Cracknell has 27 points (9g-18a) in his last 27 games... Seth Griffith has goals in three straight and since March 1, has 26 points (8g-18a) in 27 games... Stuart Skinner is 8-2-0 with a 2.05 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage in his last 10 decisions.

EAGLES NOTES

TJ Tynan is second in the AHL in assists with 24... Rookie Alex Newhook has nine points (5g-4a) in eight games since joining the team from Boston College. He was recently recalled to the Avs taxi squad... The Eagles have the top power play in the division at 24.5%.

