Woll's 57-Save Performance Guides Marlies Past Rocket in Overtime

May 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

Toronto: J. McKenna (4) (C. Rosén, R. Chartier), N. Hoefenmayer (1) (J. McKenna), M. Marincin (1) (N. Robertson, M. Kokkonen), N. Petan (6) (A. Suomela, T. Kivihalme)

Goaltender: J. Woll (57/60)

Laval: X. Ouellet (3) (L. Vejdemo), Y. Veilleux (10) (C. Schueneman, L. Hawel), Y. Veilleux (11) (L. Dauphin, J. Lucchini)

Goaltender: M. McNiven (30/34)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Jeremy McKenna opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal at 1:04 of the second period. This was McKenna's first shorthanded AHL goal. McKenna has nine points (4 goals, 5 assists) in 18 games this season

Noel Hoefenmayer scored at 10:35 of the third period. This was his first AHL goal. Hoefenmayer has three points (1 goal, 2 assists) through 12 games this season.

Martin Marincin scored at 16:47 of the third period. This was Marincin's first goal with the Marlies this season. He has three points (1 goal, 2 assists) in eight games.

Nic Petan scored the game-winning goal at 4:49 of overtime. This was his first game-winning goal this season. Petan has 14 points (6 goals, 8 assists) in 11 games with the Marlies.

Calle Rosén recorded the primary assist on McKenna's shorthanded second period goal. He has 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) in 22 games.

Rourke Chartier registered the secondary assist on McKenna's shorthanded second period goal. This was his 80th AHL career point. Chartier has six points (1 goal, 5 assists) through 24 games.

Nick Robertson had the primary assist on Marincin's third period goal. Robertson has assists (3) in three consecutive games and 13 points (3 goals, 10 assists) through 17 games this season.

Mikko Kokkonen picked up the secondary assist on Marincin's third period goal. This was his first career AHL point.

Antti Suomela recorded the primary assist on Petan's game-winner. This was Suomela's first point with the Marlies. He has seven points (1 goal, 6 assists) through 12 games this season.

Teem Kivihalme collected the secondary assist on Petan's overtime goal.

Joseph Woll stopped 57 of the 60 shots he face he faced. He is now 5-5-0 on the season with a 3.42 goals against average and a 0.892 save percentage.

OF NOTE...

Joseph Woll set a franchise record for most saves (57) in a game. The record was previously held by Justin Pogge with 49 saves against Grand Rapids on Oct. 27, 2006.

Woll also set a franchise record for most saves in a single period (27). The record was previously held by Adam Munro with 22 saves against Abbotsford on Oct. 21, 2009.

Toronto went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and 0-for-2 on the power play.

Laval had a 60-34 edge in shots in all situations. Kalle Kossila led the Marlies with five shots on goal.

The Marlies are 11-13-0-1 against Canadian Division opponents and are 2-2-0-1 against the Rocket.

RECORD WHEN...

Scoring first 11-6-4-0

Tied after 1 4-5-0-0

Leading after 2 8-0-0-0

Outshot by opponent 5-5-0-1

Tuesday 3-0-0-0

REGULAR SEASON LEADERS

Goals 9 (Gaudet)

Assists 12 (Agostino)

Points 20 (Agostino)

PPG 2 (Agostino, Brazeau, Kossila)

Shots 62 (Agostino)

+/- +8 (Kossila)

PIMS 48 (Clune)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On the response from his team:

It was really impressive seeing the team come together. Rich sticking up for the team in the first period. It brought a lot of energy, just setting a tone for the group and an expectation. Then the third period, it was just more of that and how hard guys competed and battled and found ways to come back in this game.

On Joseph Woll:

He was phenomenal tonight. He's done a lot of good work this season. Sometimes he doesn't get the results he deserves with some of our play in front of him. It's game like that where you see how much he's grown in a year and he should feel really good about that effort. He gave us a chance to win. You could tell it's building a lot of confidence for him.

JOSEPH WOLL (57 SAVES)

On facing 60 shots:

It definitely makes it more fun. Being a goalie is a good mix of standing around and being in the action. It's a lot more fun when you're in the action. A little bit in the second, it felt a little long. Just a lot of shots but it was good. I'm pretty pumped that we won that one.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

May 2 Riley McCourt (D) - Loaned to Wichita (ECHL)

May 1 Veini Vehviläinen (G) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL)

May 1 Martin Marincin (D) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL)

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

Thursday, May 6 vs. Manitoba - 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 8 vs. Manitoba - 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 9 vs. Manitoba - 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11 vs. Laval - 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12 vs. Laval - 3:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.