Monsters Prevail over Griffins with 3-2 Victory

May 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-2 on Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 15-8-1-1 and are currently in second place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

The Monsters scored the lone goal of the opening frame after Tyler Angle notched a power-play tally off feeds from Carson Meyer and Tyler Sikura at 9:44. Justin Scott doubled the lead for Cleveland with a marker at 1:31 off helpers from Josh Dunne and Thomas Schemitsch, but Grand Rapids' Turner Elson recorded a goal at 5:20 cutting the score to 2-1 heading into the final intermission. The Griffins' Troy Loggins tied the game at 4:12 of the third period, but Dunne notched a tally at 17:16 assisted by Cliff Pu and Dillon Simpson securing a 3-2 win for the Monsters.

Cleveland's Justin Kapelmaster made 26 saves for the victory while Grand Rapids' Kaden Fulcher stopped 33 shots in defeat.

The Monsters return home to host the Rochester Americans on Saturday, May 8, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 1 1 - - 3

GR 0 1 1 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 36 1/6 6/6 29 min / 10 inf

GR 28 0/6 5/6 39 min / 11 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Kapelmaster W 26 2 2-0-0

GR Fulcher L 33 3 1-2-2

Cleveland Record: 15-8-1-1, 2nd Central Division

Grand Rapids Record: 12-10-3-1, 3rd Central Division

