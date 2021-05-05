Condors Storm Back to Defeat Colorado, 2-1

BAKERSFIELD, CA. - Eagles forward Sheldon Dries would net the game's first goal, but back-to-back tallies for Bakersfield would allow the Condors to rally for a 2-1 victory over Colorado on Wednesday. The Eagles were held to a season-low 20 shots in the contest, as Colorado has now dropped each of its last four games. Adam Werner was solid in net for the Eagles, making 25 saves on 27 shots in the loss.

The opening 20 minutes saw Bakersfield earn a pair of power-play opportunities, but a strong effort from Werner and the penalty kill shut down both chances on the man-advantage and the contest would head to the first intermission still scoreless.

Colorado would notch the game's first goal early in the second period when T.J. Tynan sent a pass from the right-wing corner into the crease where Dries would bash the puck into the back of the net. The goal was Dries' fifth of the season and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 5:33 mark of the middle frame.

The lead would be short-lived, as just 30 seconds later Condors forward Adam Cracknell would field a pass between the circles and snap a wrister that would light the lamp and tie the game at 1-1.

As time ticked down in the period, a delayed penalty on Colorado would allow Bakersfield forward Cooper Marody to wrap behind the Colorado net before feeding the puck past the outstretched right leg of Werner. The tally was Marody's league-leading 21st goal of the season and gave the Condors a 2-1 advantage with only four seconds left to play in the second stanza.

The two teams would exchange chances in the third period, with Bakersfield outshooting the Eagles 12-7 in the final 20 minutes of regulation. As the contest dipped inside the final two minutes with Colorado still trailing 2-1, the Eagles would pull Werner in favor of the extra attacker. Despite generating a few quality chances on net, Colorado would not be able to find an equalizer and the Eagles would fall by a final score of 2-1.

Colorado was outshot 27-20 in the game, as the Eagles went 0-for-2 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Stuart Skinner earned the win in net for Bakersfield, turning aside 19 of the 20 shots he faced.

The Eagles will return to action when they take on the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, May 7th at 7:00pm MT at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

