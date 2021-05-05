Tyce Thompson Scores First Pro Goal in 6-3 Loss

Binghamton Devils forward Tyce Thompson (right) vs. the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

WILKES-BARRE - Devils forward Tyce Thompson scored his first professional goal in an eventual 6-3 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Fabian Zetterlund took a Brett Seney pass from behind the net and gave the Devils a 1-0 lead 4:17 into the game. The goal was his sixth of the year from Seney and Ryan Schmelzer and Zetterlund sent the puck by the left leg pad of goaltender Alex D'Orio.

The Penguins answered back to even the game at one. Jordy Bellerive took the puck in the left-wing circle and sent a wrist shot by the glove of goaltender Evan Cormier at 4:59. The goal was Bellerive's tenth of the year with assists from Cam Lee and Billy Sweezey.

While the Devils were on a power play later in the first, Josh Currie scored to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead. Kevin Czuczman sent the puck by Colton White at the point and Currie beat Cormier on a breakaway for his eighth of the year. Czuczman and Drew O'Connor recorded the assists and the Penguins took the one-goal lead into the intermission.

Just 1:41 into the second period, Anthony Angello fired in a slap shot from the left circle to give the Penguins a 3-1 lead. Pierre-Olivier Joseph set up Angello with the one timer and he beat Cormier for his fourth goal of the year. Assists were given to Joseph and Drew O'Connor.

A.J. Greer pulled the Devils back within a goal just 15 seconds later. Alexander Holtz set up Tyce Thompson and he deflected the puck to Greer in the bottom of the right circle. Greer elevated the puck

over the left shoulder of D'Orio for his fifth of the year and the Devils trailed 3-2.

Currie scored his second of the night and ninth of the year at 11:36 of the second to give the Penguins a 4-2 lead. Lee fired a low shot from the left point and Currie tipped it over the left shoulder of Cormier. Lee and Angello were given the assists and the Penguins took the two-goal lead into the second intermission.

Tim Schaller scored a power-play goal 6:00 into the third period to increase the Penguins' lead to 5-2. The goal was Schaller's tenth of the year from Bellerive and Joseph.

Tyce Thompson scored his first professional goal on the power play in the third period to get the Devils within two. Greer and Holtz were credited with the assists as Thompson jammed the puck in by the left leg pad of D'Orio and the Devils trailed 5-3 at 12:43 of the third.

In the end, Angello scored his second of the night into an empty net to secure a 6-3 win for the Penguins. Cormier stopped 23 in the loss and D'Orio put away 21 for the win.

The Devils return to the ice on Friday, May 7 against the Hershey Bears at 7 p.m. inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

