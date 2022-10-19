Texas Sends Dmowski and Scheel to Idaho

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Wednesday the following transactions. Dallas reassigned goaltender Adam Scheel from Texas to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads. Additionally, Texas loaned forward Ryan Dmowski to Idaho.

Scheel, 23, has seen action in 43 career games with Texas at the AHL level. Owning a 2.95 goals-against average and .905 save percentage, Scheel has a career record of 15-17-8 as a member of the Stars dating back to his debut during the 2020-21 campaign. Last season, Scheel appeared in a team-high 31 games for the Stars with a 11-10-7 record. He also posted a 3-3-0 record with a 2.37 GAA in six games with Idaho in 2021-22.

The 6-foot-3, 192-pound native of Lakewood, Ohio was originally undrafted and signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on April 1, 2021.

Dmowski, 25, joined the Stars this season with 69 games of AHL experience under his belt, but has not made his Texas debut. The forward spent parts of three seasons with Hartford from 2018 to 2021, and compiled 10 points (7-3=10) in 23 games last year with Hershey. Dmowski also had stints with the South Carolina Stingrays and the Steelheads in 2021-22, totaling 42 points (27-15=42) in 37 ECHL games.

The 6-foot-0, 206-pound native of East Lyme, Connecticut, was originally undrafted out of UMass-Lowell and signed an AHL contract with Texas on Aug. 4, 2022.

The Stars hit the road for the first time this season and face the Iowa Wild Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 6:00 p.m.at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

