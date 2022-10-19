Goaltender Taylor Gauthier Reassigned to Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that goaltender Taylor Gauthier has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL).

Gauthier, 21, was inked to a three-year, entry-level contract by Pittsburgh on Mar. 1, 2022. The undrafted free agent ultimately led all goalies in the Western Hockey League with a .928 save percentage by season's end.

The Calgary, Alberta native was one of the best goaltenders in the WHL during his junior career, played with the Prince George Cougars and Portland Winterhawks. In 194 career games, Gauthier amassed a 77-91-16 record, a 3.03 goals against average, .909 save percentage and 10 shutouts.

A right-handed catching netminder, Gauthier owns several unique distinctions in both Cougars and Winterhawks history. He is responsible for three of the five best single-season save percentages in Prince George franchise history; 2020-21 (.915, 5th), 2019-20 (.917, 2nd) and 2021-22 (.923, 1st). Gauthier also established a Portland franchise-record shutout streak of 251:11 during February of 2022, falling 14:02 shy of tying the WHL's all-time mark.

