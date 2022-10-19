Belleville Sens Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Amerks

Rochester Americans' Anders Bjork celebrates win

Rochester Americans' Anders Bjork celebrates win

BELLEVILLE, ON - Anders Bjork tallied the eventual game-winner in overtime as the Rochester Americans defeated the Belleville Senators 4-3 on Wednesday night at Blue Cross Arena.

Rochester opened the scoring at 3:04 of the first period when Brandon Biro found the back of the net. Angus Crookshank quickly equalized for Belleville, capitalizing on a rebound in the crease after he had gained possession in the offensive zone using his speed and skill. Moments later, Viktor Lodin gave the Senators their first lead of the game on the power play. The back-and-forth scoring continued as Sean Malone made it 2-2. Before the Senators restored their one-goal advantage through Rourke Chartier with 3:46 left to play in the first frame.

After a scoreless second stanza, the Amerks forced extra time when Lukas Rousek tied the game at 6:58 of the third period.

Belleville began overtime down a man after taking a delay of game penalty as time expired. Despite being able to kill off the infraction. The aforementioned Bjork won it for Rochester with a decisive shot at the 3:29 mark of the frame.

The Belleville Senators are back in action on Friday night when they host the Springfield Thunderbirds at 7:05 p.m.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 1/3 | Penalty Kill: 5/7

Fast Facts:

Kevin Mandolese made 26 saves.

Tyler Hinam registered his first career AHL point with an assist in the first period.

Philippe Daoust extended his point streak to three straight games.

Sound Bytes:

Head Coach Troy Mann: "There were a lot of positives from tonight's game, there's no doubt about it, but certainly we would have liked to leave here with two points."

Ticket info:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office.

