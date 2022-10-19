San Diego Gulls Partner with Second Chance Beer Company to Release Gulls Blue Line Blonde Ale

October 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has partnered with Second Chance Beer Company to brew a specialty beer of its own design, the "Gulls Blue Line Blonde Ale," inspired by San Diego's hometown hockey team and their loyal fans. Gulls Blue Line Blonde Ale will be the featured beer during all 2022-23 Friday game promotions for $5 at select food and beverage stands inside Pechanga Arena San Diego. The beer will also be available at all home games throughout the season.

The Gulls and Second Chance Beer Company will debut the Gulls Blue Line Blonde Ale at a special Launch Party on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the brewery's Carmel Mountain location (15378 Avenue of Science #222, San Diego, CA 92128). Fans attending the event will be the first to try the new beer and will participate in games for the chance to win tickets to San Diego's Home Opener presented by Cal Coast Credit Union. The beer will also be available at Pechanga Arena beginning with the Home Opener on Friday, Oct. 21.

"We're excited to partner with Second Chance Beer Company to bring Gulls fans a high quality, local product that can be enjoyed when cheering on the Gulls," said Matt Savant, San Diego Gulls President of Business Operations. "The Gulls Blue Line Blonde Ale will also highlight our Friday night promotions with cans available for $5 at select Pechanga Arena concessions stands, delivering a premium San Diego beer to hockey fans all season long."

The specialty can is inspired by the third jersey the Gulls debuted during the 2021-22 season. The can is wrapped in a distinct blue color and features iconic Gulls imagery. The wordmark "Gulls" across the can is an homage to the team's history, a nod to the first version of the San Diego Gulls that debuted in the Western Hockey League in 1966.

"Second Chance Beer Company and the Gulls scored big in this partnership, with the Blue Line Blonde Ale as the new Friday Night Special, championing more local craft beer at Pechanga Arena. Second Chance is grateful to brew a crushable, easy-drinking beer bearing the Gulls' name," said Virginia Morrison, CEO of Second Chance Beer. "We aim to make them - and the fans - proud."

A light, crisp American Blonde Ale with just a hint of malt, the Gulls Blue Line Blonde Ale is an easy drinking brew that pairs perfectly with goals and good times. After its initial release at Second Chance Beer Company's dog-friendly Carmel Mountain site and Pechanga Arena, fans can find this specialty beer at select retail partners across San Diego County.

