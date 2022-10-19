Olle Lycksell Returned to Phantoms

Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Olle Lycksell

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that forward Olle Lycksell has been assigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to Flyers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.

Lycksell, 23, made his North American pro debut last Saturday for the Flyers vs. Vancouver receiving nine minutes of time on ice. He is now eligible to make his AHL debut during the Phantoms' Opening Weekend this Saturday and Sunday although he has already played in one preseason game with Lehigh Valley.

Lycksell scored a goal in each game of the Rookie Series at PPL Center on September 16 and September 17 when the Philadelphia Flyers swept a pair of contests against the New York Rangers.

The 5-10 lefty shot from Oskarshamn, Sweden was a Round 6 selection of the Flyers in 2017. Last year with Vaxjo HC in the SHL he scored 14-20-34 in 47 games and then tacked on two points per game in the playoffs scoring 3-5-8 in four games of the postseason.

Lycksell represented Sweden twice at the World Juniors in 2018 and 2019 winning a silver medal in 2019.

Next up for the Phantoms are the team's first home games of the year with a two-game series against the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 as part of a season-opening four-game homestand.

Opening Weekend at PPL Center is Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 with a weekend series against the Cleveland Monsters featuring a Rally Towel Giveaway.

T-Shirt Throwing Sensation Cameron Hughes will perform at the game on Saturday, October 22. And fan-interaction activities return on Sunday, October 23 with a postgame photo session with the players on the ice.

Haunted on Hamilton with a special Halloween-style Orange and Black theme takes place with a pair of games on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Bridgeport Islanders.

Kids in costume get to participate in a Halloween Parade with meLVin on the ice during the first intermission of the October 29 game.

Phantoms individual game tickets are on sale now. Secure your seats for your favorite promotional nights and big rivalry matchups!

Images from this story

