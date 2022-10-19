Forwards Blidh, Megna Recalled by Avalanche

October 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forwards Anton Blidh and Jayson Megna have been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate.

Blidh has skated in one game with the Eagles and returns to the NHL where he has produced four goals and eight assists in 70 games, all with the Boston Bruins. Selected by Boston in the sixth round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, the 27-year-old has also amassed 46 goals and 42 assists in 279 career AHL games with the Eagles and Providence Bruins.

Megna is in his fourth season with the Eagles and his second as team captain. The 32-year-old has posted one assist in two AHL games with Colorado this season and has now collected 38 goals and 39 assists in 96 total contests with the Eagles. A veteran of 148 NHL games with the Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins, Megna notched three assists in 20 contests with the Avalanche during the 2021-22 season.

Colorado will be back in action when they return home to take on the Calgary Wranglers on Friday, October 21st at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are also on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.