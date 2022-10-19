Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Michael Milne to a Three-Year Entry Level Contract

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Michael Milne to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Milne, 20 (9/21/02), has appeared in one game with the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. The 5-foot-11, 187-pound native of Abbotsford, British Columbia, tallied 81 points (38-43=81), 55 penalty minutes (PIM), eight power-play goals, five game-winning goals and 230 shots on goal in 68 games with the Winnipeg Ice in the Western Hockey League (WHL) last season. He ranked second in the WHL with a plus-56 rating and T-10th in goals. Milne added 19 points (13-6=19) in 15 playoff contests for Winnipeg and ranked T-2nd in the WHL in playoff goals. He recorded 133 points (60-73=133), a plus-66 rating, 103 PIM, 10 PPG, nine GWG and 432 shots on goal in 175 career games in four seasons in the WHL with Kootenay and Winnipeg (2018-22).

The Wild selected Milne in the third round (89th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

