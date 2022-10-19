Ads' Captain Cole Schneider Nets 500th Career AHL Point

Milwaukee, WI - With an assist on the Admirals second goal tonight in Grand Rapids, team Captain Cole Schneider became the 97th player in the 80-plus year history of the American Hockey League to reach the 500-point plateau.

His 500 points come courtesy of 209 goals and 291 assists, making him just the third active player to get at least 500, along with Chris Terry and former Admiral Cal O'Reilly

Currently in his fourth season in Milwaukee, Schneider has played 152 games for the Ads, accumulating 129 points via 58 goals and 71 assists to go along with a +44 rating. In 2021-222 the Williamsville, NY native set a new career high with 30 goals becoming just the fifth player in team AHL history (2001) to light the lamp at least 30 times in one season. He finished second on the team in points with 60 and helped the Ads reach the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Overall, the University of Connecticut alum has skated in 650 career AHL contests with Milwaukee, Texas Stars, the Hartford Wolfpack, Rochester Americans and Binghamton Senators. In addition to the 500 points, he has accumulated 272 penalty minutes and was selected as an AHL All-Star in 2016-17 with the Rochester Americans when he totaled 63 points (24g-39a) in 71 games. He has also skated in six NHL contests, all with the Buffalo Sabres, recording an assist in the process.

Schneider and the Admirals will kick-off the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 22nd at 6 pm against the Manitoba Moose at Panther Arena.

