Forward Beck Malenstyn Recalled by Washington

October 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Beck Malenstyn has been recalled from Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Malenstyn, 24, has skated in two games with Hershey this season. He notched 16 points (10g, 6a) in 65 games with Hershey last year, recording a new career-best in goals, and tying his previous career-high in points. He also skated in three playoff games for the Bears, collecting one goal.

In 187 career AHL games with Hershey, Malenstyn has scored 47 points (24g, 23a) in 187 games while also collecting 106 penalty minutes. He has appeared in 12 playoff games, contributing three points (1g, 2a).

With the Capitals, Malenstyn has skated in 15 career games, including 12 last season. He scored his first NHL goal on Nov. 30, 2021 against the Florida Panthers. He was Washington's fifth-round selection in the 2016 NHL Draft.

The Bears visit Charlotte this weekend for a pair of games. The puck drops from the Bojangles Coliseum on Friday at 7 p.m. and the two teams rematch on Saturday at 6 p.m. The games will air on AHLTV and the Highmark Bears Radio Network.

