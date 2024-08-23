Teter Stays Red Hot as Dogs Beat Milwaukee, 3-2

Brady Miller pitched six and two thirds' innings of scoreless ball, and the Dogs got homeruns from Jacob Teter and Marty Costes as Chicago took Game One of a critical three-game set up in Franklin, WI tonight, beating the Milwaukee Milkmen, 3-2.

The Dogs got on the board first in the second inning, as Costes, the newest Dog, hit the first pitch he saw as a member of the team over the left field fence for a two-run homerun, giving Chicago a 2-0 lead. Teter would extend that lead in the third with his 24th homerun of the season, a blast to right field, pushing the lead to 3-0.

Chicago would tack on one more in the seventh inning on Teter's RBI single, scoring Derek Maiben, who reached four times tonight.

Milwaukee would make a game of it in the eighth and ninth innings on a two-run single from Roy Morales and a solo homerun from Griffin Doersching, but they would get no closer as the Dogs earned their eighth win in their last eleven tries. Miller was fantastic for the Dogs tonight, giving up just three hits, with one walk and a career high six strikeouts. He retired fifteen straight and 17 of 18 at one point in the ballgame.

Game two of the series is set for tomorrow night, 6:35pm. Zach Davidson (1-0 2.70) will get the start for the Dogs, opposite Davis Welch (0-1 4.50) for the Milkmen. All Chicago Dogs games are streamed, live and free on aabaseball.tv.

