Canaries Clinch Playoff Berth Behind Brown, Clanin's Big Nights

August 23, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Fargo, ND - The Sioux Falls Canaries are headed back to the postseason after topping Fargo-Moorhead 7-1 on Friday.

The two teams were scoreless for four innings before Spencer Sarringar drove in Wyatt Ulrich in the fifth inning with a double. Jordan Barth and Hunter Clanin each smacked a two-run homerun later in the frame and Josh Rehwaldt added an RBI single.

The Redhawks got a run back in the bottom half but Clanin answered with a solo shot in the top of the seventh.

Tanner Brown allowed a run on four hits and struck out nine over seven innings, becoming the first Canaries pitcher since 2021 to eclipse 100 strikeouts in a single season. The Birds are now 51-39 and have qualified for the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history. The two teams will continue their three-game series Saturday at 6:00pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.