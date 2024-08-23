Canaries Clinch Playoff Berth Behind Brown, Clanin's Big Nights
August 23, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Fargo, ND - The Sioux Falls Canaries are headed back to the postseason after topping Fargo-Moorhead 7-1 on Friday.
The two teams were scoreless for four innings before Spencer Sarringar drove in Wyatt Ulrich in the fifth inning with a double. Jordan Barth and Hunter Clanin each smacked a two-run homerun later in the frame and Josh Rehwaldt added an RBI single.
The Redhawks got a run back in the bottom half but Clanin answered with a solo shot in the top of the seventh.
Tanner Brown allowed a run on four hits and struck out nine over seven innings, becoming the first Canaries pitcher since 2021 to eclipse 100 strikeouts in a single season. The Birds are now 51-39 and have qualified for the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history. The two teams will continue their three-game series Saturday at 6:00pm.
