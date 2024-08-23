Adolph Homers, Explorers Top Monarchs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Ross Adolph hit his team-leading 13th home run of the season, but that was one of few bright spots for the Kansas City Monarchs in a 15-3 loss to the Sioux City Explorers Thursday night from Lewis and Clark Park.

Adolph's home run came in the seventh inning with the Monarchs (41-49) down 8-0. Sioux City (45-45) scored in each of their final six innings at bat to take the win.

The result secures a five-game sweep for the Explorers, who lead the Monarchs by four games for the final playoff spot in the American Association West and own the tiebreaker. There are 10 games remaining in the season for both teams.

Kansas City returns home Friday night for a Fireworks Night game at 6:35 p.m. Two dollars will be donated to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum for every ticket sold as part of HBCU and Greek Night presented by Dairy Farmers of America.

